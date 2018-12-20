GREAT FALLS- A man is now facing charges after a woman claims he strangled her from behind using a towel wrapped around her neck.
On December 19th, 2018, a woman arrived at the Great Falls Police Department and claimed she had gotten into an argument with Jesse Dickinson. She said she had just gotten out of the shower, with a towel around her when Dickinson began to yell at her. He told her to leave and she refused.
Court documents say Dickinson then grabbed the towel from the woman and rolled it up. She said she thought he was going to "whip" her with it but instead he wrapped it around her neck so tight it became difficult to breathe.
She claims he only let her go because she bit his finger and fled the home.
Police noted the woman had visible injuries to her throat and arms. Her voice was also hoarse and she said it was difficult to swallow.
When police spoke with Dickinson, he said he had an verbal argument with the woman when she got out of the shower and refused to leave the home. Dickinson said he was sitting on the bathroom floor when the woman appeared in the doorway holding a kitchen knife, so he used the rolled up towel to defend himself. He admitted to wrapping it around her neck and arm before throwing her to the ground, but claims he never applied pressure to her throat.
Dickinson told officers he acted purely in self-defense and wasn't able to report the altercation to police because the woman had taken his phone. Police noted Dickinson had his cellphone with him in the interview room, which he explained by saying her found it in his coat pocket just before coming to the police station. Police also noted Dickinson had a bite mark on his left index finger.
Court documents show Dickinson had an active Justice Court warrant for Partner Family Member Assault. He is now charged with Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member.
The State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $15,000.