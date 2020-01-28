GREAT FALLS- A reported drunk driver was called in on January 24, the caller saying they were following a white Dodge Magnum that they saw cross into oncoming traffic and almost hit a guard rail according to court documents.
Another caller reported the Dodge hit two unoccupied cars before driving off, the caller giving police the license plate number of the car, which returned as registered to Marina Rodriguez.
An officer intercepted the Dodge on 1st Avenue North and saw that the driver was straddling the centerline on the road at one point.
When the officer initiated a traffic stop, Rodriguez continued driving for several hundred feet before stopping for law enforcement approaching from the front.
Once stopped, an officer contacted Rodriguez, court documents saying they noticed a pack of Twisted Tea at Rodriguez’s feet in front of the driver’s seat.
A 10-year-old child was also in the front seat of the car.
The officer affidavit says that while the officer was talking to her, they noticed Rodriguez’s eyes were bloodshot and glossy and that there was a piece of the car’s bumper in the back seat.
When the officer asked what she had to drink, Rodriguez said she had a margarita type drink at 1:00 pm.
Court documents say dispatch told the officer Rodriguez had a prior DUI conviction and a revoked license.
The car she was driving was also not insured.
During a field sobriety test, Rodriguez showed signs of impairment and refused to give a breath sample.
After she was placed under arrest, Rodriguez consented to a blood test before being transported to the Cascade County Detention Center.
Marina Rose Rodriguez has been charged with driving while suspended/revoked, careless driving; failure to give immediate notice of accidents by quickest means with apparent damage over $1,000; failure to stop and identify self after striking unattended vehicle; no insurance (3rd); habitual offender operating motor vehicle; criminal child endangerment and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs (2nd).