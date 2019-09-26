GREAT FALLS- A woman is charged after letting her minor children come in contact with their father who is pending sexual assault charges.
Court documents say Mariah Scott is being charged because she let her minor children talk to James Swartzer, who is currently pending a felony sexual assault case.
Mariah was aware that Swartzer, who was out on bond, is not to be in contact with witnesses involved in his case or any minors.
Mariah and two of her children are witnesses in the pending case. When questioned Mariah told officers that she hadn’t seen or talked to Swartzer since he was released and denied that she was taking her children around him.
Officers found however that Mariah had been contacting Swartzer and bringing her minor children along, even leaving them alone with him.
Records noted that Mariah’s two minor daughters are around the same age as the victim in Swartzer’s case.
Police also found messages from Mariah of her telling her children to lie to police if they asked about being in contact with their father, and not to answer weird phone numbers.
Mariah was arrested at her work and is being charged with obstructing a peace officer for lying during her interview and tampering with a witness for telling her children to lie to the police.