GREAT FALLS- The victim of a break-in called the police June 19 after coming home and finding his door pried open, broken windows and that he was missing two things including a handgun.
The victim believed Sheryl Ann Chabarria was the one who had broken into his house because a Green Bay Packers sign she had given him was missing and nothing else, other than a handgun, was taken.
When the Chabarria was questioned she said that neither of the stolen things were at her house in Great Falls, but after authorities obtained a search warrant they found the gun underneath a mattress.
The defendant is being charged with burglary, criminal mischief and theft.