GREAT FALLS- A deputy was dispatched to the Cascade County Detention Center Tuesday night after a report of an assault against a peace officer.
According to court documents, when the deputy arrived he talked with the victim, who said that she was asked by her supervisor to help with the booking transfer of an inmate in the entryway into the detention center.
The victim said she was asked to remove an earring from Amber Burnette after she refused to remove it herself.
Court documents say Burnette told officers that they would have to cut her earrings out.
When the victim was removing Burnette’s earring, she then stood up and hit the victim on the jaw with a closed fist.
Burnette was taken to the ground and handcuffed.
The deputy who was dispatched to the scene reviewed video of the assault, saying in court documents that it was clear Burnette assaulted the victim.
When the deputy tried to talk to Burnette, she refused to give a statement.
Court documents say Burnette was recently convicted for ten counts of assault on a minor and perjury.
Court documents also say, within the last 72 hours, the Defendant has broken into two homes and was charged with disorderly conduct and theft of services after refusing to pay her cab driver and becoming argumentative and combative. Her conduct is escalating, and culminated in her assaulting a female detention officer. The Defendant is a danger to the community.
Amber Marie Burnette’s bond was set at $50,000 and has been charged with assault on a peace officer or judicial officer.