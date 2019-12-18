GREAT FALLS- Amanda Gilbreath has been charged with obstruction of justice after not telling officers where her boyfriend, Ricky Lee Gardipee, was on multiple occasions.
Court documents say an officer talked to Gilbreath, who's known to be in a relationship with Gardipee, on Monday, December 16, after seeing her and another person entering a Chevy Tahoe Gardipee had recently used to flee from officers.
According to court documents, officers were looking for Gardipee long before the events at the Emerald City Casino Tuesday morning. He was wanted by police for a number of high-speed pursuits using that same Chevy Tahoe in the past.
Great Falls Police Officers asked to look inside Gilbreath's home. She agreed, however, Gardipee was nowhere to be found.
GFPD Officers continued to question Gilbreath and court documents say that's when she became very evasive, claiming she had not seen Gardipee since Friday, December 13.
Gilbreath added that she got the Tahoe that Gardipee drove from a mutual friend who told her where it was and denied having recent contact with Gardipee.
The next day, police questioned Gilbreath again after Cheryl Larsen, Wendy Carlson and Steve Hale were all killed at the Emerald City Casino.
Gilbreath admitted she has seen Gardipee numerous times, including twice at her house. Court documents also say she was with Gardipee right before he, "left to commit the robbery and triple homicide."
Gilbreath made it apparent she knew Gardipee’s whereabouts on multiple occasions which could have resulted in his arrest.
Amanda Lynn Gilbreath has been charged with obstruction of justice, her bail was requested to be set at $10,000.