GREAT FALLS- The manager of a restaurant in Great Falls reported that Trisha Michelle Lincoln had made several transactions totaling in a theft of $1825 from the restaurant.
Lincoln confessed to the owner and the manager of the restaurant about the theft but told them she did not want the police involved, and when she was questioned by officers, she denied any involvement according to court documents.
The manager reported that they had documentation of Lincoln activating several illegitimate gift cards, video surveillance showing Lincoln activating several gift cards before clocking in while the restaurant was still closed.
Documents say Lincoln activated 84 gift cards between July and October of 2019, many of the activations and uses of the gift cards were when Lincoln was the only employee working.
According to court documents, Lincoln also has several convictions including theft, identity theft, deceptive practices, issuing a bad check and three forgery convictions.
Documents also say Lincoln appeared to be on conditional release status from the Department of Corrections at the time of the offense.
Trisha Michelle Lincoln was charged with one count of theft.