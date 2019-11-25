Amanda Walton is behind bars tonight after she attempted to steal nearly $1,300 worth of makeup from ULTA Beauty in Great Falls on November 23.
According to Court Documents, Walton was shopping at ULTA Beauty and placing things in a shopping bag. When she noticed no employees were by the door, she exited the building without paying for her items.
Joshua Hold, a former Havre police officer noticed the commotion and confronted Walton in the parking lot. She argued and began to fight with him, injuring his left hand and thumb.
Walton was later arrested.
She is being charged with one count of robbery and one count of theft. The state has requested her bond be set at $10,000.