GREAT FALLS- Tuesday afternoon law enforcement arrived at a house on 6th Avenue North in regards to a fugitive wanted by law enforcement.
Court documents say officers announced themselves and knocked on the door several times for about 20 minutes before U.S. Marshalls used a ram to open the door.
Officers gave orders for anyone in the house to come out of a bathroom, a woman, identified as Lisa Lajune Cole, eventually stepped out of the bathroom with a child and began yelling at the officers.
Officers then asked Cole several times where the fugitive was hiding, court documents saying she was adamant that he was not in the house.
U.S. Marshalls and an officer eventually found the fugitive inside of the bathroom Cole walked out of and arrested him.
Cole was arrested for hiding the fugitive, court documents saying she put the lives of law enforcement officers in danger by harboring and concealing the fugitive inside of the house.
Lisa Lajune Cole has been charged with obstructing justice, if she is convicted, Cole could face up to 10 years in prison.