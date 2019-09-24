GREAT FALLS- September 23 an officer arrived at a report of a domestic disturbance.
According to court documents, the day of the incident the responding officer was sent to the house and was told backup was unavailable at the time but would be sent as soon as possible.
On the scene, the officer saw a woman on a second story staircase, and when he asked her for her name she just said: “you know who I am.”
The woman continued to refuse to tell the officer who she was, she was later identified later as Waughlowna Partida.
At the top of the stairs, there were several backpacks on the ground, and the officer saw her go towards a backpack with a machete sticking out of it, Partida telling him she was leaving.
When the officer told Partida she could not leave and to sit down so he could check on everyone inside the house, she told him it was her sister’s house, and began to pick up the bags. Partida was told again to sit down and she did not listen.
The officer put himself between Partida and the bag with the machete when Partida looked at him and calmly said “I have a gun and I am going to shoot you,” before suddenly reaching for her waistline.
Partida fought against the officer when he moved in to stop her and they both fell down the stairs, where the officer was able to pin her on her back with her hands behind her.
The officer was able to call for backup after kneeling on her loose right hand taking his radio out to call for backup.
Eventually, a deputy arrived and they were able to handcuff Partida who continued to struggle against the officers arresting her.
When searched, officers found no firearm on Partida, finding she had been lying to try and intimidate the officer to let her leave.
After being cuffed Partida started asking the officers to not shoot her, saying she never had a gun or threatened to shoot the officer.
Partida was charged with intimidation or in the alternative, assault with a weapon, obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest.