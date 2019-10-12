GREAT FALLS- Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks is offering a wolf trapper certification class for anyone 11 years or older at their region 4 headquarters in Great Falls.
The class is free and will be Saturday, October 19 from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, and FWP asking people to register online soon because the class may fill up quickly.
According to FWP, certification is mandatory for anyone planning to trap wolves in Montana, and trappers who have successfully completed a wolf trapping course in Montana or Idaho do not need to retake the course.
The Fish, Wildlife and Parks website says certification topics will cover trapping ethics, regulations, equipment and proper techniques to avoid trapping non-target species; the history of wolves in Montana; the current status of wolves in the state; wolf management and the role of trapping in conservation; caring for a harvested wolf; and reporting and registering one’s harvest.
The class will be taught by Fish, Wildlife and Parks staff and experienced wolf trappers.
The trapping portion of the course will be taught by trappers who have considerable experience with trapping wolves.
According to their website, FWP uses both hunting and trapping as a wildlife management tool to bring Montana's rapidly growing wolf population into balance with the habitat, other wildlife and with the values and tolerance of the people who live, work, and recreate in Montana.
You can register for the class online here.