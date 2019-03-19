GREAT FALLS – A Wolf Point resident admitted on Monday to driving while under the influence on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation in Oct. 2018 when he crashed his vehicle and killed one of his passengers, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office District of Montana.
32-year-old Andrew Preston Martell pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and faces a maximum of eight years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.
According to prosecutors, the crash occurred around 10:00 PM on Oct. 1 on Swimming Pool Road near Wolf Point. Martell had reportedly been drinking heavily throughout the evening, with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.182 percent. He was driving around the reservation with two female passengers before he crashed and rolled into a ditch.
One of the passengers died at the scene. Both Martell and the other passenger were trapped in the vehicle until emergency responders arrived on the scene.
Martell’s sentencing is set for June 27.