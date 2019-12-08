GREAT FALLS - It’s a winter wonderland at Gibson Park today as people gathered for the annual Walk At Thon to raise money for Special Olympics Montana.
“It means a lot to me knowing the impact we make on the community and how we can all get together and get to know each other because I believe in connections getting to know people and I believe that is the purpose of this event,” said John Milton, BPA Club President and Senior at GFHS
The walk is hosted by the Great Falls High School BPA club. Where students and anyone from the community can come and walk with athletes from Special Olympics Montana or sponsor a student.
At the end of the walk representatives from each organization will be waiting at the finish line with some pies for everyone who participated in the walk.