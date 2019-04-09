A road closure will be causing residents of Cascade County to re-route on their way into town as some much needed pot hole repair gets under way.
The construction will be happening where south Manchester road meets McIver, and all the way through.
That area will only be open to residents.
This is so crews can begin repaving after flood damage, and harsh winter weather caused cracks and pot holes throughout this stretch.
The road work is expected to last up to six weeks. During this time, County Public Works is asking you to slow down, and follow all roads signs.