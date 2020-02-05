GREAT FALLS -The Winter Weather Advisory went into effect this morning as a precaution for what is to potentially come later tonight.
The National Weather Service is predicting several periods of accumulating snow starting tonight and going through Sunday through Central and Southwest Montana.
With the snow on the way, the weather service is predicting icy conditions, reduced visibility, and increased cold exposure to anyone working or recreating outside.
Blowing and drifting snow, and freezing temperatures with snowfall are expected as well.
Then brief daytime melting on road surfaces, followed by refreezing and more snow.
As the temperatures continue to drop, road conditions and visibility will decrease and again we are expected to see the snowfall starting tonight.