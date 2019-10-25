GREAT FALLS- Strong winds are affecting many parts of central and southwestern Montana, and the National Weather Service says some areas will go into a winter weather watch Saturday.
NWS says the Rocky Mountain Front may have seen wind gusts of up to 80 miles per hour Friday, with 65 miles per hour winds over the north and central plains.
A high wind warning in Great Falls will be replaced with a winter weather advisory Friday night with a 50% chance of snow between 10 am and noon Saturday.
Travel is expected to be impacted, the NWS says it could be difficult with patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
For the latest road conditions and information on any road incidents, you can use the Montana Department of Transpiration’s Travel Info for the most up to date information.