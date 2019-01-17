Winter Trails Day postponed due to government Shutdown

For the past 13 years Get Fit Great Falls has hosted a Winter Trails Day where the public can learn all about snowshoeing and cross country skiing, unfortunately because of the government shutdown. It has been postponed.
Originally the winter trails day was going to be February 2nd. But with the shutdown, the forest service who are key members to making sure everyone has the opportunity to snowshoe and cross country ski won’t be able to help
“They bring many of their forest service individuals to help with putting on snowshoes, leading hikes, cooking food, making sure we are safe in the forest,” said Lacey Gallagher.
Gallagher says this is a huge event which usually brings in roughly 300 people, so their hope is to just postpone the winter trails day until the government opens back up again.
Once that happens they will reschedule and post a date and time on their Facebook page.