GREAT FALLS - You would think all this snow would make for a perfect Winter Trails Day. Well it turns out that is not the case at all. After rescheduling the event once due to the partial government shutdown, Get Fit Great Falls - the committee who puts the event on - has had to cancel it.
Believe it or not, the cause for the cancellation is too much snow and extremely cold temperatures. Not only that, some broken equipment is keeping the highway department from clearing the parking lot making it even more difficult to put the event on.
However, this doesn't mean you can't go out and enjoy trails around the area. The forest service does offer snowshoes to check out for free. You can get more information on that by heading to their website here.