Weather Alert

DEFAULT OVERVIEW SECTION ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A HIGH WIND WATCH, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. * WINDS...WEST 25 TO 35 MPH, WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH. * TIMING...BREEZY AND GUSTY WINDS TUESDAY NIGHT WILL BEGIN TO INCREASE FURTHER WEDNESDAY MORNING. THESE STRONG WINDS ARE THEN EXPECTED TO PEAK DURING THE EARLY AFTERNOON HOURS ON WEDNESDAY, BEFORE GRADUALLY DISSIPATING INTO THE EVENING HOURS ON WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. SOME POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES AND LIGHT WEIGHT TRAILERS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A HIGH WIND WATCH MEANS THERE IS THE POTENTIAL FOR A HAZARDOUS HIGH WIND EVENT. SUSTAINED WINDS OF AT LEAST 40 MPH, OR GUSTS OF 58 MPH OR STRONGER, MAY OCCUR. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS. && MOLDAN