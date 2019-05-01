Last night a special city commission meeting was held in great falls discussing the potential for a cattery renovation at the great falls animal shelter --now, the cattery appears to have been put on hold again.
The commission voted yesterday to postpone the cattery addition. In the mean time, city officials will be looking into the possibility of combining G.F.A.S. and the Macleane animal adoption center.
Mayor Bob Kelly tells k-f-b-b... Combining the two facilities could save tax payers more money, as opposed to building a new cattery.
However this proposal is still just in the planning stages.
In the meantime, there is still a major overcrowding issue at the animal shelter, for both dogs and cats, and shelter employees have told us the increased number of dogs can have adverse health effects on the cats.
The new cattery would be completely separate from the dogs providing a safer space for the feline residence.
The cattery will be revisited next Tuesday.