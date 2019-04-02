UPDATE- Scanner traffic indicates that fires crews have the the wild land fire under control and mop up operations have begun.
According to Ed Wheeler, the fire chief for the Sims Volunteer Fire Department, the cause of the fire was due to a neighbor burning garbage.
"The guy next door was burning a trash pit and [it] wouldn't come up a little bit. Kicked an ember out into the dry grass," said Wheeler. "Even the ground is wet, but the grass and the stubble is dry, it's going to burn pretty easily."
The fire has since extinguished, and no injuries were reported.
___________________________________________________________
FORT SHAW - A wildland fire that started as a controlled burn quickly got out of control and is now approaching a home and large propane tank right off of North Fort Shaw Rd.
Fort Shaw and Simms Volunteer Fire Departments were called out just after 4pm Tuesday.
One resident has evacuated their home and told the dispatch center, the fire is burning through a barley field and flames are reportedly 20 feet away from the home.
We have reporters on the way and will update you as more information becomes available.