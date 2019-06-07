When you arrive to the White Bear F.A.S, it was apparent Fish Wild Life and Parks had a message they wanted to get across.
This area is closed and off limits for the public.
“We've done this for three or four years and several years ago there was just a little too much illegal activities and minors in possession, little too much partying during the summer and that not what those fishing access sites are for.” Said F.W.P Information’s Officer Bruce Auchly
Auchly told us since the closure's first started this area has become much cleaner and safer for everyone.
The site will reopen in early September once the summer months have passed.