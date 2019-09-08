What the Hay is back in year 30

HOBSON - The thirteenth What the Hay contest got underway as 50 different bales were being judged to see which bale was best.
This year is being dedicated to the Hobson Schools since each class comes out and helps build a bale to add to the diverse kinds of bales on display.
The contest is known not only across the state but across the nation; we caught up to the events coordinator who told us what has her excited.
“What I love most about the Montana Bail Trail is the community coming together to host an event for everyone in the state of Montana and we have people come from all over the nation who visit as well,” said Audrey Olsen, Contest Coordinator.
The voting took place until 5 pm and now the bail makers wait to see who will have this year’s best bale.