GREAT FALLS - A fire at 'Benjamin Moore Paint and Design' on Christmas eve has left three local shops closed for at least the next few months.
While the fire was localized to just the paint shop, the neighboring 'Popcorn Colonel' and a dance studio were still impacted.
We were able to speak with the man behind the popcorn colonel, who told us the problems they're dealing with came from the smoke.
When the fire was finally cleared out, the popcorn shop was filled to the brim with smoke damaging a majority of the products inside.
We asked him how he and his family are holding up one week after the fire.
“All in all it wasn’t a real wonderful Christmas. However Christmas season was great, we couldn’t have asked for a better holiday season so were thankful for that it didn’t interrupt that season,” said Gary Hochberger, Owner Popcorn Colonel.
He told us he's glad the store wasn't significantly damaged and they're going to be okay thanks to their insurance plan, but he expects the shop to be closed for at least the next two months while they fix the smoke damage and get new products to sell.
Great Falls Fire and Rescue is still investigating the exact cause of the fire at this time.