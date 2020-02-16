BLACK EAGLE - It's still a few more months before motor crossing races kick off again, but with mostly sunny Sunday skies, a local dirt biking group couldn't pass the opportunity to open their track to the community.
When they're not gearing up for tournaments, the Electric City Dirt Riders (ECDR) host day rides for beginners and experts alike.
"There's no feeling that can describe it," said ECDR Vice-President Gavin Vogel, who’s been riding bikes offroad since he was just three-years-old. Since then, Vogel has spent countless hours making the rounds on his dirt bike during rain or shine, burning rubber and jumping from dirt ramp to dirt ramp.
"You kind of get into your own little world and escape from reality and create your own when you're on the track," he said.
However, as thrilling as dirt biking can be, it's also a very expensive sport. Getting the gear and bike you need can set you back anywhere from a few hundred to even thousands of dollars, depending on how much you're willing to spend.
And even with mandatory safety gear, much like any sport injuries in motor crossing are still a real possibility.
"You can definitely fall off and get hurt. Pretty common [ones include] collar bones, legs, arms, wrists, concussions,” said Tim Starkey, ECDR’s president. “You want to have a good helmet."
While the American Academy of Pediatrics only recommended the sport for anyone above the age of 16 back in the year 2,000, Vogel said riding a dirt bike can be safe for most age groups with enough guidance.
"As long as you're taught right you should be totally fine,” said Vogel. “There's bikes for every size."
Whether you’re riding one for the first or 30th time, Vogel explained how a little practice on riding forms can go a long way in lowering the risks of hurting yourself.
"You just got to really watch your position on the bike and how much power you're giving it through the corner so you don't slide out," he said.
if Vogel can think of one most important tip in dirt biking? It's to maintain your focus as you keep looking and moving forward.