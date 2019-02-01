Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 10 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS AND 10 TO 16 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 35 BELOW ZERO COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 10 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT SNOW, SLEET OR ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS. &&