GREAT FALLS- Parts of Montana got dumped on with snow last week shutting down schools, leaving people snowed in at home, and forcing them to shovel their way out. Now Mother Nature has called for round two.
If people weren't ready last week for the winter storm, well Mother Nature is giving them a second crack at it.
The National Weather Service (NWS) said this storm is different than last week's September winter storm. It's going to be the equivalent to a mid-winter storm. Bob Hoenisch, a Meteorologist with NWS said the further we get into fall, it's more common to see back to back snowstorms.
"This storm and the last one curved up across the Pacific, and then came down through Alaska and Western Canada,” said Hoenisch. “Right now this time of the year, the coldest air is really up around the North Pole, but these storms are taking just the right track to pull that coldest air directly down to Montana."
NWS said the storm is going to come through quickly. During this storm the water content in the snow is lower than in the previous storm. This means that there’s more snow but less moisture in the snow, plus many leaves on the trees have already fallen off or dried out making it less likely people will see power lines and trees down during this storm.
However, it's the low temperatures and winds that forecasters are urging people to be aware of. Their advice is to bundle up and wear layers.
The good news is NWS said just because we're getting snowstorms in September and October doesn't mean that we're stuck in this winter-like weather pattern for good.