GREAT FALLS- It is no surprise to anyone that we have seen record-breaking amounts of snow in Great Falls.
Since July, the city has seen over 63 inches of snow so far, and we are expecting some more by the end of the year.
So, how has this affected lands, and what should we expect moving forward? To answer that question, we talked to senior meteorologist Paul Nutter from the National Weather Service.
”One of the things that is interesting about so much snow this early is it has been melting between snowfall events,” said Paul.
The good news is that the rivers have not been rising, and the soil has been absorbing the water. Paul saying Great Falls is recording the highest soil moisture content values since 2003.
As of right now, we are in pretty good shape moving forward with the amount of moisture that we have in the ground.
If the snow continues to pile on, problems could arise when the snow melts, turning fields into mud. This would make it very difficult to have access to the fields, thus delaying the growing season.