Western Art Week scholarship opportunities for education

GREAT FALLS- Did you know there are multiple scholarships given out during Western Art Week to teachers and students across Central Montana? As it turns out, there are even more scholarship opportunities in the works for next year’s Western Art Week.
Young artists and teachers across Central Montana are being handed scholarships through a program called the Young Masters Art Program, so their dreams can be a reality. It's all thanks to the Out West Show, which is just one of 15 shows being featured in Western Art Week.
The purpose of giving out aid is to inspire the next generation of artists coming in. Folks from the Out West Show say they’ve given out over $7,000 this year for scholarships. That money is going towards students attending college for visual arts, or local high schools getting money for art related supplies and transportation.
In fact, this is just the start of the Out West Show supporting Montana’s young artists and art educators. Next year, they’re hoping to expand their donations to $25,000.
If you’re an art teacher or student who wants to apply for next year, click here.
The Out West Show adds they encourage the youth to chat with artists that’ll be in town this week so they can see for themselves what it’s really like to be a thriving professional artist.
According to the Young Masters Art Program, it's mission is:
"It allows any high school in Montana the opportunity for professional assistance with regard to purchasing additional art equipment for needed classroom art supplies, workshops for single students or entire classrooms, or to bring in professional artists to instruct classes for a given period of time."