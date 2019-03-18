Preparation for Western Art Week started early Sunday morning as furniture was moved out of hotel rooms, and quickly replaced by panels and light kits.
Over 30 volunteers have been helping setup during what many would describe as a hectic schedule.
“We're looking at a week's worth of work in three days to get this to happen,” explains Art Taft, President of the Great Falls Ad Club.
Volunteers are working 12 hour days to set up over 500 panels in 33 rooms; each room needing 13 panels and taking anywhere between 45 minutes to 1 ½ hours to set-up.
Without the help of self-less individuals within the Great Falls community, Western Art Week wouldn't be what it is today.
“It takes an immense amount of people to help put this program together and without these volunteers, we would not have Western Art Week,” explains Art.
For those who are taking time out of their busy schedules to help set up for the art show, this goes far beyond just this week.
“The more volunteering we can do for that means the economy for our state and for our town,” says Annie Banker, an Ad Club volunteer.
Looking forward, the team is going to continue working diligently through Tuesday night to make sure everything gets done on time.
However, come 10 A.M this Sunday morning, their countless hours of hard work and dedication will have to be taken down.
Despite the daunting task, this is considered the easiest part of the job.
“What takes us three days to put together will take about four hours to disassemble and load back into the trucks and get them out,” explains Art.
In the end though, it all depends on how quickly the artists clear out of their rooms and the crew is able to pack up the equipment and hit the road.
There is still plenty of work to be done throughout the week, so if you're looking for a fun few hours to kill and a chance to meet some friendly new faces, make sure to stop by the Heritage Inn.