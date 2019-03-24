Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING... THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * A PORTION OF CENTRAL MONTANA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREA, CASCADE. * UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * AN ICE JAM IS CURRENTLY ELEVATING WATER LEVELS ALONG PORTIONS OF MUDDY CREEK NEAR VAUGHN. MINOR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE IF ICE JAMS CONTINUE TO STALL WATER FLOWS. ICE JAMS MAY ALSO IMPACT PORTIONS OF THE SUN RIVER. * AS OF SUNDAY MORNING, THE ICE JAM HAS LESSENED A BIT ON MUDDY CREEK, ALLOWING SOME WATER TO MOVE DOWNSTREAM ALONG THE SUN RIVER, CAUSING A MINOR RISE IN RIVER LEVEL THERE. HOWEVER WATER LEVELS HAVE NOT YET RETURNED TO NORMAL LEVELS AND SOME BACKUP FOR MINOR ICE JAMS IS LIKELY TO CONTINUING. REMINDER...ICE JAMS ARE UNPREDICTABLE AND CAN FORM OR BREAK UP QUICKLY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR MINOR FLOODING IN POOR DRAINAGE AREAS FOR... SNOWMELT IN... CHOUTEAU COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA... CASCADE COUNTY IN CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL 800 PM MDT MONDAY. * EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AND LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT REPORTED THAT SNOWMELT WAS CAUSING MINOR FLOODING ACROSS PORTIONS OF CHOUTEAU AND CASCADE COUNTIES, MOST NOTABLY IN POOR DRAINAGE AND LOW LYING AREAS. * SOME ROADWAYS THAT HAVE BECOME IMPACTED BY WATER INCLUDE: BLACKFOOT COULEE ROAD NEAR SIMMS, MONTANA HIGHWAYS 80 AND 223 AROUND FORT BENTON, COAL MINE ROAD NEAR BIG SANDY, AND THE LIBERTY COUNTY LINE ROAD. * WATER THAT HAS COVERED ROADWAYS COULD CAUSE VEHICLES TO GET STUCK DURING THE DAY ON UNPAVED ROADS, WHILE FREEZING TEMPERATURES AT NIGHT WILL CAUSE ICY AND SLIPPERY DRIVING CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. PLEASE REPORT FLOODING TO YOUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY WHEN YOU CAN DO SO SAFELY. &&

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT MONDAY... * VISIBILITIES...ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS AT TIMES. * TIMING...SCATTERED AREAS OF DENSE FOG THROUGH THIS EVENING. WIDESPREAD DENSE FOG IS THEN EXPECTED TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY MONDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...LIMITED VISIBILITIES WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY DIFFICULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&