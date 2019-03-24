Everything from lights to panels has to be taken down and packed away from this week's Western Art Show.
While the whole show took about 3 days to set-up, everything will be taken down in about four hours.
However, when it comes to transporting the art itself, things get a little more complicated.
Many pieces are extremely fragile or oddly shaped, making it difficult to safely pack and transport.
For one artist at the Western Art Show, the set-up and tear down can be the most difficult part of the week.
“Today I have to tear all that down, and take it back and unload it again, so it's a lot of work. I think a lot of people don't realize when they walk in your room how much work it is to actually set up,” explains Steven Oiestad, an artist at the Western Art Show.
Steven has been doing the Western Art Show for the past 30 years now, giving him plenty of experience when it comes to packing.
Despite the long and tedious packing process, he says he still plans on participating in the Western Art Show for years to come.
There are a lot of moving parts when it comes to Western Art Week and they could always use a helping hand when it comes to packing everything up.