Western Art Week artists share memories from past years

GREAT FALLS - Then versus now. Western Art Week has been around for 48 years and boy, do participating artists have quite a lot to share.
New and seasoned artists shared some of their most cherished moments that have happened in past Western Art Week's:
"I come up every year and enjoy that first day where it's kind of more relaxed, and get to talk to the people in the community up here, and it's so enjoyable,” said Jennifer Johnson, a painter in Western Art Week.
"You kind of feel like you're on a busy intersection but naked. You're kind of exposed. When you get your first bid, you feel like a car drove by and threw you a fig leaf, and then when your painting does like mine just did, it feels like you walked away in robes,” said Gary Lynn Roberts, a painter in Western Art Week.
"It's more than the artwork, but it's the quality of people that I've met in the Western Art world that I like more than anything,” said Shay Davis, a painter in Western Art Week.
"We've gotten to know some locals that come and visit our room and hang out with us and stuff, and become super good friends with them,” said Troy Collins, a painter in Western Art Week.
"And this is what keeps us in the business. Cause you got to enjoy those moments because you're going to have lots of lows,” said Roberts.
Their hard work certainly doesn't go unnoticed considering the large crowds of people coming in and out of Great Falls for this event.