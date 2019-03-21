Western Art Week: Artist shines light on untold history

GREAT FALLS - When we think of western art, we often think of cowboys, Native Americans, and the raw rugged landscapes of the west.
But what we don't usually see, is the portrayal of African American men and women, who were so vital during western expansion. That's where Aaron Hazel comes into play.
“I have always been fascinated with the west, as an African American myself I knew there had to be more of a minority presence in the old west so I was really fascinated to see the statistics showing there were so many minorities that were cowboys as well,” said Aaron Hazel.
In fact, nearly 1 in 4 cowboys were of black descent, so Hazel turned to his canvas and oil paints to tell their stories.
“I'm constantly tinkering, you know I am always trying different techniques, like super abstract on some and maybe more realistic on others. I'm always constantly experimenting. Experimenting with different subject matter. Always constantly exploring and just having fun,” said Hazel.
As an artist he says he can only get better as time goes on, and with time, means more unique tales displayed on a canvas.
“It's really exciting to tell these untold stories. There is so much that general academia, the general public does not know about the old west so I feel it's like it's kind of my mission in life to out those.”