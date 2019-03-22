If you've seen the show American Idol on television, you already have a basic idea of how the Art Rodeo works, and the inspiration behind the event is in the name.
“People can actually see the judging live, make it more exciting, introduce the artist to the crowd all at one time, and introduce the art principles which we judge on,” explains Jeff Wolf, Founder of the Western Art Rodeo Association.
Thirty artists are chosen to compete and have a piece of their artwork examined, critiqued and scored by a panel of judges; all while the event is emceed by a rodeo announcer.
First through fifth place will receive a monetary prize and the first place winner will take home a belt buckle, much like a rodeo.
However, the artists aren't the only winners in this competition.
“It instills a lot of confidence in the buyers because you're looking at a piece and you buy it, you know, qualified art judges saying it's good just kind of gives you that confidence,” says Russ Larson, CEO of Western Art Rodeo Association.
The event was founded in 2006 and has made its way not only across the country, but is attracting artists from every corner of the world.
“We've got members from International members, Canada, the United States, New Zealand, Australia,” says Wolf.
If you're interested in participating in next year's event, you’ll need to fill out a simple online application with a fee of $40.00.
Looking forward, the Western Art Rodeo Association says its hoping to make this an annual event for Western Art Week.
If you didn’t have a chance to watch today’s art rodeo, you’ll have one more chance tomorrow from 12-1p.m. at the Holiday Inn.