GREAT FALLS- The West Bank Landing is a continuously growing project on the west side of the Missouri river in Great Falls.
According to the Great Falls Development Authority, site work is already underway for the next phase of construction.
If you've noticed things are going a little slow when it comes to construction, you're not wrong.
The GFDA explains that with major re-development projects like such as West Bank Landing, developers take a little more time to get everything done.
Every building needs to be planned, permitted, built and then filled before moving on to the next one.
When it comes to the West Bank Landing project, you might see a few more name brand stores coming to the Electric City.
“We had a lot more interest from big brands this year that really want to be on the west side of Great Falls. The next announced project for the West Bank Landing is the Fast Casual; it's a fast casual restaurant.”
The West Bank Landing is a multi-year project, meaning you'll continue to see new buildings and businesses pop up over the next several years.
While the GFDA says they typically try to find higher wage jobs and businesses to bring to Great Falls, the West Bank Landing will hopefully be filled with businesses that offer a better quality of life as well as additional manufacturers.