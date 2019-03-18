We're accepting your submissions of well wishes and kind thoughts for MHP Trooper Wade Palmer and the people who were shot in Missoula last week.
Russ and Roberta B:
We send our heartfelt blessings to Trooper Palmer and your family. We have been praying for your recovery and the skill of the doctors and nurses in your care. Please know we all are keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.
Jake S:
Best of luck on your recovery, and I hope you recover to continue to live your best life in whatever way that means for you!
Janice E:
You are a Trooper! Stay strong. I smudge and send wishes of good intent and healing over my altar daily. Thank you for your service
Missy M:
Sure hope he pulls through ill be praying for him and his family thank you for protecting other trooper Palmer god bless you
Marcia R:
Prayers for a full and quick recovery.
Michael B:
Me and my family would like to thank Wade Palmer for his service and bravery he displays on a daily basis. I couldn’t imagine what he and his family are going through right now. Stay strong and we wish you a full recovery. God bless!!
To the other 2 survivors please keep your strength and battle through this and remember none of this is your fault. You are in our prayers. And for the family that lost a loved one, We are very sorry for your loss and just remember he died at the hands of a coward and he left this life trying to be a good citizen. GOD BLESS!!
Jon G:
Our thoughts and prayers are with you in your time of need. We look forward to to your recovery.
Saundra R:
Sending up fervent prayers for full recovery So much love is coming your way
Wendy Z:
You are in my prayers.