GREAT FALLS – In honor of February being National Career and Technical Education Month, Great Falls College MSU is hosting a welding competition on Thursday, Feb. 27.
Media is encouraged to attend what should be a highly visual, entertaining event.
The welding competition is for high school students who are enrolled in welding or other trades programs at their high school.
“We hope this competition lights a fire in these students about the importance of trades education,” said Doug Zander, Great Falls College welding instructor and event coordinator.
During the competition, students perform three different types of welding – shielded metal arc welding, gas metal arc welding and gas tungsten arc welding. They also do oxy fuel cutting and must pass a written test. Each student receives pieces of metal and rotates through different stations to perform each type of welding and cutting. After they finish, judges review their final product and give them a score.
The competition begins at 10 a.m., with the awards ceremony at 3 p.m. It will be held in the welding building at Great Falls College MSU, 2100 16th Ave. S. Steel Etc. donated some of the materials students will use in the competition. Albertson’s donated lunch for the contest and General Distributing and American Gas contributed some surprises for the students.
The Great Falls College MSU Invitational Welding Competition is open to high school students across the state, with students coming from schools from Red Lodge to Augusta. The 25 students participating Thursday may advance to the state SkillsUSA welding competition in Havre, and from there, can go on to the national competition.
In addition to the welding invitational, National Career and Technical Education Month aims to highlight the importance of trades education.
“Trades education is such an important part of the mission of Montana schools as we prepare the next generation of employees for meaningful careers in high-wage, high-need areas,” said Joel Sims, Trades Division director at Great Falls College. “It is fun to have the welding students on campus showing off their skills and showcasing the quality education they are receiving in schools all around Montana.”
- Career and Technical Education provides Montana high school students experience in practical, meaningful applications of basic skills such as reading, writing, and mathematics, which helps improve the quality of their education.
- CTE motivates potential dropouts and gives all students leadership opportunities in their field and in their communities.
- CTE prepares graduates for career fields forecast to experience the largest and fastest growth in the next decade.
For more information on the Great Falls College MSU Invitational Welding Competition or National Career and Technical Education Month, contact:
Doug Zander, welding instructor at Great Falls College MSU, 406-771-2280 and douglas.zander@gfcmsu.edu.