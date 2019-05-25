GREAT FALLS - Memorial day is right around the corner and the three day weekend fun can begin, but authorities are reminding everyone to stay safe this weekend.
Memorial Day weekend is finally here and the city is celebrating the three day weekend.
As people head to the water, downtown or even stay home city officials wanted to remind everyone on how they can stay safe this weekend.
“We want to follow the safety tips of 99 days of summer, we live on the rivers here in Great Falls I always recommend people are cautious around the water," said City Commissioner Tracy Houck. "It can be tempting to get close to but it does move rather fast and swiftly.”
Some of these tips range from putting on sunscreen to wearing a life jacket while on the water. For more information on summer activities we will have the link: https://greatfallsmt.net/calendar