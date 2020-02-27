GREAT FALLS - As a part of its weekly community sales day, every week a new group from the community will receive 50% of that Tuesdays sales at a new business in Great Falls, Five On Black.
The money raised this Tuesday all went to the Business Professionals of America team at Great Falls High School to help fund their trips to the state competition in Billings.
It's all a part of Five On Black’s Community Night a weekly event where anyone who mentions the name community night at the register will have 50% of that sale donated to that week’s group.
With a goal of roughly $9,000 needed to fund the trip to state, the Great Falls High BPA team was feeling incredibly thankful and connected to the community thanks to this recent show in support.
"It brings a more positive attitude to our club and to those around us knowing that our community cares and supports us and our education makes us feel good and it makes us do better in our competitions and in our school," said John Milton, Senior GFHS.
Helping the community is a huge part of the BPA program and so far this year they have raised over a thousand dollars for the Montana special Olympics and started the Business Flash Mob where they surprise a local business by showing up in a group of people and everyone buying at least one item to boost the idea of shopping local.
Out of 25 students who qualified, 23 will be attending state and they are hoping to show an equally impressive showing at Nationals in our Nation’s Capital.