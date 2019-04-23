As flood waters come and go they can carry weed seeds great distances and if these waters mix with our rivers the impact can grow substantially.
Montana state law says that land owners must maintain these weeds in order to protect other areas from being impacted.
Lewis and Clark county weed coordinator Christian (len-urt) lehnert told us why these weeds should be maintained.
“we are here to help maintain a native species of grass and forbs with in our native pasture lands and those noxiouis weeds could move in and it doesn’t really allow those areas to have native species or native grass”
(len-urt) Lenhert went on to tell us if weeds go unattended and then those areas are flooded, it will cause the spreading of their seeds across wide areas.
He continued by saying there are several ways to maintain weeds on your property, from spraying weed killer, to tilling or even just pulling them out by hand... All methods can be effective to help reduce the possibility of spreading harmful weeds.
For more information links for Cascade County and Lewis and Clark County can be found here at:
https://www.lccountymt.gov/weed-district.html
http://www.cascadecountymt.gov/departments/public-works/weed-and-mosquito