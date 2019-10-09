LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS Several cars slid off the road across the state
Montana Department of Justice’s incident report is showing several incidents across the state this morning as snow and ice cover the road along with reduced visibility.
If you are planning on traveling today check the Montana Department of Transportation's website here before heading out.
HAVRE
7:08 am: One crash is listed near Havre on US-87. The crash is near mile marker 90 and there is no listed injury.
BROWNING
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services posted that all roads in the area are emergency travel only to let plows work.
I-15 NORTHBOUND
6:59 am: A crash on the northbound lane on I-15 near mile marker 336. There is no injury reported.
7:11 am: Slide off crash near mile marker 116 southwest of Butte.
8:42 am: Slide off crash on I-15 near mile marker 298 northwest of Great Falls.
GREAT FALLS
6:50 am: No injury crash on US-87 near mile marker 15.
7:02 am: A crash is listed on US-89 near mile marker 14. It is unknown if there are any injuries.
7:06 am: A car is slid off the road on S225 near mile marker 3 north of Great Falls.
7:48 am: An injury crash is listed near Fairfield on US-89 near mile marker 20. The extent of the injuries is unknown.
7:56 am: No injury crash at the intersection of US-89 and MT-200.
8:00 am: A crash is listed on the Vaughn South Frontage Road between Great Falls and Vaughn. It is unknown if there are any injuries.
8:45 am: No injury crash on US-87 outside of Belt at the intersection of MT-331.
9:28 am: A comp traffic hazard is listed on US-87 near mile marker 62 between Stanford and Lewistown.
10:05 am: A slide-off crash on MT-200 near mile marker 131 west of Fort Shaw is listed.
HELENA
Chains are currently required for towing vehicles on Rogers Pass.
5:59 am: A comp jackknife on MT-200 near mile marker 89 is listed on the DOJ’s website but not MDT’s travel info at this time.
6:52 am: A jackknifed semi on US-12 mile marker 28 west of Helena.
8:20 am: Slide off crash on MT-200 near mile marker 84 east of Lincoln is listed.
8:21 am: Jackknifed semi on MT-200 at mile marker 91 reported on MDT’s Travel Info says a semi is blocking lanes and emergency services are on the scene.
9:03 am: No injuries are reported at a crash on Eames Lane and Canyon Ferry Road
9:11 am: An injury crash is listed on the crossroads of MT 229 and Mill Road. The extent of the injuries is unknown.
9:57 am: No injury crash on Country Club Avenue.
10:24 am: No injury crash on MT 141 near mile marker 11 southeast of Nevada Lake.