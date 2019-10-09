Montana Department of Justice’s incident report is showing several incidents across the state this morning as snow and ice cover the road.
If you are planning on traveling today check the Montana Department of Transportation's website here before heading out.
HAVRE
7:08 am: One crash is listed near Havre on US-87. The crash is near mile marker 90 and there is no listed injury.
BROWNING
Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services posted that all roads in the area are emergency travel only to let plows work.
I-15 NORTHBOUND
6:59 am: A crash on the northbound lane on I-15 near mile marker 336. There is no injury reported.
7:11 am: Slide off crash near mile marker 116 southwest of Butte.
8:42 am: Slide off crash on I-15 near mile marker 298 northwest of Great Falls.
GREAT FALLS
6:50 am: No injury crash on US 87 near mile marker 15.
7:06 am: A car is slid off the road on S225 near mile marker 3 north of Great Falls.
7:48 am: A crash near Fairfield on US-89 near mile marker 20. It is unknown if there is an injury.
7:56 am: No injury crash at the intersection of US-89 and MT-200.
8:00 am: A crash is listed on the Vaughn South Frontage Road between Great Falls and Vaughn. It is unknown if there are any injuries.
8:45 am: No injury crash on US-87 outside of Belt at the intersection of MT-331.
9:28 am: A comp traffic hazard is listed on US-87 near mile marker 62 between Stanford and Lewistown.
HELENA
6:52 am: Comp jackknife on Us-12 mile marker 28 at what looks like the beginning of the Helena National Forest. MDT Travel Info says a semi is blocking lanes and emergency services are on the scene.
9:11 am: An injury crash is listed on the crossroads of MT 229 and Mill Road. The extent of the injuries is unknown.
9:57 am: No injury crash on Country Club Avenue.
10:24 am: No injury crash on MT 141 near mile marker 11 southeast of Nevada Lake.