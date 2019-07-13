GREAT FALLS - Mission Over Malmstrom has been taking over the skies of the Electric City over this past weekend.
The popular air show has brought pilots from all over to showcase their skills and highlight areas of the Air Force the general public doesn’t get to see.
Today we sat down with a family of pilots who have roots all the way back to Great Falls.
“You know I taught both these guys how to fly but now they’re just ragging on me.” Said, Greg Shetterfly a Shetterfly Squadron pilot.
Flying is in this family’s blood and has been brought down through the generations.
Now through air shows this family gets to showcase their passion and family bond through aerobatic stunts that will make you wave high to the family in the sky.