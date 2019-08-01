The Water Tower and Jaycee Pools will close for the season this Sunday due to a lifeguard shortage in the area.
Employees say this doesn't happen every year, but it does on occasion due to people leaving for school. Workers say with less lifeguards they can't guarantee the safety of the children, so they are forced to close down as a result.
People can still visit the spray parks at both locations until August 27th. The Electric City Water Park will also remain open until the end of the month. Hours are 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. during the week. On Wednesdays, the park stays open until 8 p.m.