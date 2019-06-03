The water park is one of great falls main attractions for summer fun hosting a wide Variety of aquatic activities.
From the slides, to the pools and the famous wave runner families will get to experience it all.
But how people get into the park is now seeing some much needed change.
“Everything has basically been redone from the front desk to, we've added a family restrooms family changing rooms to new showers it’s pretty much a whole new look to the inside nothing is the same.
with a building that comes from the 1930's renovations were definitely overdue they show how one bath house can go from the 30's straight to the 21st century in just a short period of time.” Steve Herrig, Director of Parks and Recreation, Great Falls
With $300,000 set aside in park district funds for this project, officials are hopeful that families will enjoy the newly face lifted bath house.
“Hopefully they will be happy with it again it'll have a new look if you’re a parent with children of the opposite sex they won’t have to go through the locker rooms as they have in the past there is a hallway that leads directly outside now that they can use to take their little ones with them.” Steve Herrig, Director of Parks and Recreation, Great Falls
Weather permitting there will be a ribbon cutting happening this Friday at noon so if you’re excited to see what is going on you can come down and check it out.