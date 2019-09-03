GREAT FALLS- A 16 –inch main water valve replacement may affect water pressure for some residents in Great Falls.
Work will be done by United Materials on Wednesday, September 4 and Thursday, September 5.
According to a press release from the City of Great Falls these areas may notice signs of lower pressure:
- Skyline Addition
- Skyline Heights
- Skyline Parks
- Henderson Heights
- North Riverview Terrace
- Eagles Crossing
- Great Bear
- Valley View Homes
- Country Side Village
- Northview Addition
- West Ridge
- Stone Meadows
- Thaniel Addition
The city also asks residents in affected areas to reduce irrigation practices and limit water usage.
For more information you can call Russell Brewer, Senior Civil Engineer, at 406-771-1258