Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... RAIN AND SNOWMELT IN... NORTHEASTERN LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL MONTANA... SOUTH CENTRAL TETON COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA... NORTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTY IN CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * THE SUN RIVER NEAR SIMMS ROSE QUICKLY SUNDAY NIGHT DUE TO RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAIN AND SNOWMELT UPDSTREAM. THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO RISE ABOVE MINOR FLOOD STAGE EARLY MONDAY MORNING. MINOR FLOOD STAGE IS 7.5 FEET. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... FORT SHAW, FORT SHAW, SIMMS AND SUN RIVER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. A FLOOD WARNING MEANS THAT FLOODING IS IMMINENT OR OCCURRING. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES SHOULD TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS IMMEDIATELY. UP TO DATE RIVER LEVELS AND FORECASTS CAN BE FOUND AT HTTPS://WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=TFX &&

...A FLOOD WARNING FOR RAIN AND SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR CENTRAL LEWIS AND CLARK AND WEST CENTRAL CASCADE COUNTIES... MODERATE FLOODING WILL OCCUR ALONG THE DEARBORN RIVER. MODERATE FLOOD STAGE IS 8 FEET. THE RIVER WILL REMAIN ABOVE FLOOD STAGE FOR THE NEXT FEW DAYS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. UP TO DATE RIVER LEVELS AND FORECASTS CAN BE FOUND AT HTTPS://WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=TFX &&