Cascade County is working to address flooding in Simms, Fort Shaw and the Sun River areas.
Right now, there is no evacuation order in place, but first responders are asking residents to be prepared with 72-hours worth of water, medications and other essential items.
People in Sun River are able to pick up sandbags at the Sun River Church of Latter-day Saints starting at 5pm on Monday, but due to limited availability, Sun River residents are the only ones who can get those sand bags.
Water levels are expected to rise over the next 48 hours. For continuous updates, you can check the Cascade County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, or call at 406-455-8566.