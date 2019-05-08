Water bottles starting fires in hot cars

GREAT FALLS- Breaking down the facts. Fire departments are saying plastic water bottles inside your hot cars can cause fires.
With fire season approaching, and the temperatures warming up, we wanted to share why firefighters are saying leaving water bottles inside your hot cars is not a good idea.
Vaughn Fire & Rescue VFD, say, it could potentially cause a fire. Although the department has never seen a fire started from this first hand, it doesn’t mean it won’t happen to you.
Firefighters say, when light is passing through the water bottle it is creating a hot spot on the plastic and once it gets to the ignition temperature it will light up causing a fire inside your car.
According to firefighters, it can happen if your water bottle is sitting anywhere in your car like the cup holder or just laying on your seat. It doesn't matter if you have leather, cloth, or vinyl seats, it can still set on fire.
If you're going to keep water bottles in your car, firefighters say, cover them up with a blanket, put them in a cooler, or the trunk of the car.