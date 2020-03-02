Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... ...HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH POSSIBLE AGAIN TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY. * WHERE...EASTERN TETON, JUDITH BASIN, EASTERN PONDERA, TOOLE, CASCADE, CHOUTEAU AND CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK. * WHEN...STRONG WINDS ARE DIMINISHING ACROSS NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA LATE MONDAY AFTERNOON BUT ARE EXPECTED TO REDEVELOP TUESDAY MORNING. AFTER A BRIEF LULL IN THE STRONG WINDS LATE TUESDAY, ANOTHER ROUND OF STRONG WIND IS POSSIBLE ON WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...BLOWING DUST COULD REDUCE VISIBILITY TO NEAR ZERO AT TIMES. GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN TREE LIMBS AND POWER LINES. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...IN ADDITION TO THE STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY DURING THE AFTERNOON PERIODS ON TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY WILL RESULT IN ELEVATED FIRE DANGER IN GRASSLAND AREAS WHERE SNOW COVER IS ABSENT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. &&