Temperatures around Montana could hit as high as 50 degrees this week, because of that flooding is possible.
The Senior Service Hydrologist with the National Weather Service, Arin Peters, spoke with KFBB today. He says that the mountain snow pack isn't doing as bad as last year, however there is a significant amount of snow still on the plains. Ponding could be an issue this year as a result.
In order to stay prepared, Peters says to start thinking about sandbags, especially if you live in an area that has been hit before.
"Most counties don't provide those unless they have some kind of an emergency declaration," Peters said. "So it does help to prepare yourself and get those in advance of any kind of melting."
Peters also suggests making sure culverts are cleared out and getting flood insurance.